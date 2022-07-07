Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties have expressed their continued willingness to regularly meet in the format of the bi-communal dialogue under the auspices of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in order to contribute to the creation of a positive political atmosphere.

According to the joint communiqué, leaders and representatives of G/C and T/C political parties participating in the bi-communal meetings met on 6 July 2022 at the Ledra Palace.

“Political parties reiterated their continued willingness to regularly meet in the format of the bi-communal dialogue under the auspices of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in order to contribute to the creation of a positive political atmosphere and to the enhancing of trust and dialogue on the island and to discuss topics of common concern for both communities aiming at a comprehensive, just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem” the communique sent by the Slovak Embassy says.

It adds that political parties appreciated the importance of the inclusivity and openness within the bi-communal dialogue as well as the participation of the largest possible representation of the political spectrum from both communities.

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held in September in the presence of the Special Representative of the UNSG and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Colin Stewart, it concludes.