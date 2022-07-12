Future supply chain opportunities – in person workshop with Business in the Community and Enfield Council.
The event at Salisbury House on 14 September will provide an opportunity for buyers within the technology sector to explain their current procurement processes, highlighting exactly what they are looking for from suppliers. The session will also include time for small business owners to network with these potential buyers and each other. Spaces are limited so register now to avoid disappointment: https://events.blackthorn.io/…/supply-chain…/overview