We’re working in partnership with Age UK Enfield

to run a summer cycling club in Bush Hill Park in Lincoln Road EN1 1PS.

The sessions will take place every Friday from 1pm-3pm, until 26 August.

We’ve a range of bikes and trikes for you to try and enjoy.

The sessions are drop-in and are free.

If you have any questions, call Mark on 07824 845784.

Click here to find out more about the range of cycling-related activities, initiatives and events happening across Enfield: https://www.cycleenfield.co.uk/get-involved/…