On Thursday 30 June 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided at the Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at the Church of Twelve of Apostles in Hatfield, Greater London. His Grace Iakovos, Bishop of Claudiopolis, The Priest-in-charge Revd Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras, the Rev. Oeconomos Dimitrianos Melekis, the Revds Pavlos Lamprou and Petros Georgios and the Rev. Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous served with The Archbishop.

At the conclusion of the Sacred Service, His Eminence greeted those in prayerful attendance including the High Commissioner of Cyprus Mr. Andreas Kakouris, the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon and members of the local council authorities, wishing health, spiritual prosperity, peace, and many years to each and all; especially, to the faithful people of God in the United Kingdom.