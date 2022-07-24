The European Commission on Friday has approved the registration of a traditional handmade pasta, “Makaronia tis Smilas/ /Makaronia tou Sklinitziou”, as the latest product of protected geographical indication (PGI) from Cyprus.

The new designation will be added to the list of 1,587 agricultural products and foodstuffs.

According to a press release, the Commission has today approved a new product of PGI from Cyprus, “Makaronia tis Smilas / Makaronia tou Sklinitziou”, a type of handmade dried pasta, made by mixing water with a little salt and flour from durum wheat and/or flour of another type with semolina, salt and water.

The characteristics of the product “are the result of the local know-how and experience of their producers,” the statement says. In particular, it adds, the special tool used to prepare the pasta “is of great importance”, as the thin straw-like stem is carefully selected.

Another skill required in the production of this pasta is placing the freshly-made pasta on baskets to dry, in such a way that the pieces do not touch each other, the press release said.

It is noted that the “Makaronia tis Smilas / Makaronia tou Sklinitziou” is often consumed during festivities or special events.

The list of all protected geographical indications is available in the eAmbrosia database, according to the announcement.