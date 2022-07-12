EU admits need to support Cyprus as it faces the biggest issue with migrants, said Interior Minister

Photograph: majda slamova

Cyprus’ Interior Minister, Nicos Nouris, expressed his satisfaction because EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, acknowledged before the EU Home Affairs Council the need to support Cyprus, as it is faced with the biggest migration influx issue.

Nouris, who made a statement following the Council that took place in Prague on Monday, said that for the first time the Commissioner referred to the need for sanctions against airline companies which carry illegal migrants.

He said that we cannot but to feel optimistic that we are not alone against Turkish threats and that we can rely on EU initiatives for burden sharing.

Nouris also said that the European Commission praised Cyprus for the fact that in the first 6 months of 2022 it managed to repatriate approximately 3,000 migrants.