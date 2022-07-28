A new digital platform to allow the materials coming out of demolition projects to be reused, is being launched by Enfield Council, on 19 July.

The Excess Materials Exchange (EME) allows materials that would normally go to waste, such as bricks and steel, to be given a new lease of life on a different project. This will help keep the value of these materials in the local economy, and we welcome Enfield businesses to get involved.

11% of global carbon emissions are produced by building materials and construction, such as steel, cement and glass. The EME is therefore a pioneering step forward in reducing carbon emissions, supporting Enfield Council’s aim of becoming net carbon zero borough by 2040.

Enfield Council is launching this initiative with an initial focus on the Council’s Meridian Water project, its £6bn flagship regeneration project in Edmonton, which will provide 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs in the borough. Later in the year the platform will be widened to include all Council projects to allow for materials to be exchanged and reused across the borough.

Cllr Ergin Erbil, Deputy Leader of Enfield Council said: “I am proud Enfield Council is pioneering the way we can re-use materials with the launch of this innovative new platform.

“Alongside delivering thousands of new affordable homes and good-quality jobs for our residents, sustainability is at the heart of all our regeneration projects.

“The launch of the EME is just one step that the Council is taking within our vast range of Climate Action commitments and I am excited to see it in action, accelerating the move to a circular economy.”

Christian van Maaren, Founder and CEO of the Excess Materials Exchange said: “EME is very grateful for the opportunity to work with Enfield Council on its trail-blazing route towards the circular economy.

“Our unique approach to finding high value uses for materials coming out of construction, combined with collaborating with innovative individuals, organisations and companies makes for a great start for the platform.

“Our ambition is to use our experience with Enfield Council to expand to other councils in London and the UK, whilst developing and adding new features. It has been said that the circular economy is ‘stuck in the future’. With Enfield Council, we make it happen today.”

Using Enfield Council as a pilot, the hope is that the EME will be adopted by other local authorities and business across London and the whole of the UK.