Young people in Enfield will be able to take advantage of free swimming sessions at the borough’s five Council owned pools after Enfield Council agreed to fund thousands of swimming sessions over the summer holidays.

You can book the one hour sessions at Southbury Leisure Centre, Edmonton Leisure Centre, Arnos Pool, Southgate Leisure Centre and Albany Leisure Centre by visiting https://campaigns.fusion-lifestyle.com/enfield-free…/.

The offer will run between 25 July and the week beginning 29 August. It is strongly recommended that you book online as demand is expected to be high.