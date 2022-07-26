The Deputy Ministry of Culture and Larnaka and Pafos Airports aim at promoting cultural heritage and traditions of Cyprus.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr. Yiannis Toumazis met Larnaca airport CEO Eleni Kalogirou and the Hermes Communications team on Tuesday where they discussed ways to cooperate to promote the island’s cultural heritage and tradition as well as modern Cypriot culture.

A Deputy Ministry press release said the relationship between airports with art and culture in recent years has shown an impressive development as countries are exploiting their airports to promote their history and culture to thousands of visitors.

“Modern concepts want airports to be sites where they can promote and show current civilisation and the cultural heritage of each country”, it said.