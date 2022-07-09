An underwater park in the ancient port of Amathounta in Limassol, on the southern coast of Cyprus welcomed on Saturday its first visitors.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos who inaugurated the park hailed the fact that the ancient port, one of the most ancient in the Mediterranean, is now accessible to visitors who can see the ruins. The visitors can dive using a mask and diving fins or special diving gear.

The Minister said that there are special signs on the site and an application to inform visitors of the area.

Karousos dived in the underwater park.

Culture Deputy Minister Yiannis Toumazis said that this is an important day and noted the fact that Cyprus has a rich underwater archeological history. He said that this park will enhance Cyprus’ tourism.