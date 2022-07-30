The delegation of the Cyprus Commonwealth Games Committee won the first medal in the “Birmingham 2022” Commonwealth Games.

Cyprus secured the bronze medal in the Men’s Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics. England won the Gold medal and Canada secured the Silver, while Cyprus won the Bronze leaving Australia in the fourth place.

The Cypriot team with Marios Georgiou, Ilias Georgiou, Giorgos Angonas, Sokratis Pilakouris and Michalis Chari, secured the third place with a total of 239,650 points, while England had a total of 254,550 points and Canada 241,200.

Australia had a total of 239,000 points, Scotland followed in the fifth position with 237,800, Wales in the sixth with 236,300 and New Zealand in the seventh with 231,600.

In the rest of the rankings, India ranked 8th with 108,900, Bangladesh 9th with 100,600, Sri Lanka 10th with 91,850 and Northern Ireland 11th with 42,250 points.