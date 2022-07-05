The upcoming presidential elections in Cyprus will take place on the 5th of February, 2023, the Ministry of Interior has announced.

According to a press release, on Friday, December 23, 2022 the Minister of the Interior will issue a decree announcing the elections, while Tuesday, December 27, 2022 will be the last date to register in the electoral list as well as for submitting a declaration for voting in the polling stations abroad.

Thursday the 5th of January 2023 candidacies for the elections will be submitted and a month later, on Sunday the 5th of February 2023 the elections will take place. In case there is need for a second round, it will take place a week later, on Sunday the 12th of February 2023.

All citizens of the Republic who are 18 years old and over, have their usual residence in Cyprus and are registered in the electoral list, have the right to vote. Citizens who will reach the age of 18 by February 5, 2023, have the right to be registered in the list. More information at www.moi.gov.cy.

Regarding polling stations abroad, whoever wants to vote and resides in countries where Cyprus has a diplomatic mission, can submit a statement from October 3, 2022 until December 27, 2022. It is clarified that polling stations may only operate in those cities abroad, where the number of voters who will submit a declaration exceeds 50.