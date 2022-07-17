Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will attend memorials and other events for the anniversaries of the 1974 coup and the invasion of Turkey of Cyprus, as the latter recalls to its memory the distressing summer of 1974 and mourns for the painful consequences of the Turkish invasion, Director of the President’s Press Office, Andreas Iosif said in a written statement on Saturday.

On Tuesday, July 19, at 1930 local time, the President will attend and address an event at a memorial site for the missing persons of Cyprus, in Kornos.

On Wednesday, July 20, which marks the 48th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the President will attend at 0800, at Makedonitissa military cemetery, a prayer of remembrance for the military officers and soldiers who were killed during the Turkish invasion.

Later on, at 1000, the President will attend a memorial service for those killed during the Turkish invasion that will be held at Apostle Barnabas Cathedral in Nicosia.

In the evening, at 2030, the President will deliver a speech during an event for the anniversaries of the coup and the Turkish invasion.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.