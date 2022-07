Cyprus clinched one silver and one bronze medal shot put and women’s 4X100 relay, with track and field garnering other three medals for the Cypriot delegation at the Mediterranean Games taking place in Oran.

According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Olympic Committee, Alexandros Pursanides secured second place in Mens hammer throw put with 73.71m.

In Women’s 4X100 relay, Cyprus finished third with 45.10.

Cyprus’ so far medal tally reached 10 of which 2 gold, 1 silver and seven bronze.