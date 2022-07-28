The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the 2nd annual “Stella Soulioti” Human Rights Award.

In a press release, it says that the Award was established by a Decision of the Council of Ministers, based on a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and shall be awarded on 9 December 2022, celebrating the International Human Rights Day, to individuals/groups/Organizations who have demonstrated over the past year outstanding work and activity in a field or fileds directly related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

It also announces the opening on Monday, 25 July 2022, for submission of nominations or proposals for 2022. Anyone interested may either put themselves forward or nominate other individuals, groups or Organizations for the Award, by completing the relevant form, as appropriate, available through the links provided below.

Nominations or proposals can be submitted by/for persons or groups of persons legally residing in Cyprus, as well as by/for Non-Governmental Organizations registered and active in the Republic of Cyprus. Governmental authorities cannot be nominated or take part in the process. In office government officials and/ or high level public officials are excluded for nominating individuals, groups or Organizations for the Award.

Based on the relevant Decision of the Council of Ministers, the evaluation of the nominations/ proposals and the selection of the winner will be made by a five-member Evaluation Committee comprising the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Chairman), the Minister of Justice, the Commissioner for Administration and Protection of Human Rights (Ombudsman) as well by two prominent figures in the field of promotion and protection of human rights.

The Award is accompanied by a prize of 10,000 Euro, which is intended to support the activities of the winning person/group/Organization in the field of protection and promotion of human rights in Cyprus.

Duly completed application or nomination forms should be addressed via post to “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Palace Avenue, 1447 Nicosia”, with the envelope clearly marked on the outside “Human Rights Award”.

For more information or clarification those interested may call (+357) 22651229 or send an e-mail to [email protected]