Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou on Thursday met with diaspora youth from the United States, aged 14-17 who are visiting Cyprus on an educational field in the framework of youth hosting program.

A press release says that the diaspora teenagers have the chance to get to know with their roots, culture and language and to visit places of archeological and religious interest.

Photiou warmly welcomed the young students, following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, and told them that they should proud for their ancestry, their roots and their history.

The hosting program is taking place in cooperation with Cyprus diaspora organizations in the US with the support of Education Ministry and Deputy Ministry of Tourism.