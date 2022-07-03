The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reminding people to ensure their COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date and to continue following COVID-safe behaviours, as latest data indicates that Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5 have become dominant in the UK and are driving the recent increase in infections, which now make up more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in England.

Despite a decline in new cases throughout the spring, infections are once again on the rise. Recent figures from the ZOE COVID survey (external link) suggest that 275,706 tested positive for the virus on Sunday, with daily figures expected to exceed 300,000 by the end of the week.

The UK has been learning to ‘live with the virus’ since Boris Johnson announced the end of all domestic restrictions in February.

The increase in new cases has resulted in a rise in those being admitted to hospital. Latest government figures show a 38% rise in hospital admissions over the past seven days compared with the previous week, with nearly 8,000 patients being admitted for treatment.

Most hospital patients who test positive for COVID-19 are being treated primarily for something else, rather than the virus.

Follow these simple steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Get vaccinated to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill, and to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others – For details of here you can get vaccinated in Haringey see here.Wash your hands regularly to limit the spread of COVID-19Consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spacesStay at home if unwell – Try to stay at home if you are unwellLet fresh air in if meeting indoors, or meeting outside to disperse COVID-19 particles and reduce the risk of spreading the virus

Dr Will Maimaris, Director of Public Health at Haringey Council said:

“This recent increase in infection rates of COVID-19, driven by Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 is a stark reminder to us all that COVID-19 is still with us and is once again spreading in the community.

“None of us want to become ill with COVID-19 and although restrictions have been lifted, we all need to step up our efforts in practising safer behaviours. By following the guidance, we can reduce our chances of contracting the virus, or spreading it to others, particularly anyone with underlying health conditions making them more vulnerable to serious illness or hospitalisation.

“Please play your part to Keep Haringey Safe.”