Cherished Events is a special event décor company located in London which provides a wide range of items for hire including table centrepieces, backdrops, sweet carts, light up letters and numbers, blossom trees, Prosecco cart, and many more beautiful items to give your event venue the wow factor!

Founded by Athena Marinou, who was born in Aglantzia, Cyprus and moved to the UK at a young age, the company initially started out in floristry but expanded over the years as demand for full venue transformation continued to grow.

Athena told us how she loves helping make events that extra bit special…

Athena, how did you start out in the event décor industry?

I started out in floristry around 13 years ago. It was just a hobby at the beginning – I would create displays for close family weddings as well as sympathy / funeral arrangements. Gradually, I started getting requests for items such as sweet carts and light up letters which we made on demand, then backdrops, which again I would source, but customers wanted more. Eventually Cherished Events was born and during lockdown, I extended my house to build my work space and I’ve just kept adding to my stock. I now need bigger premises!

Tell us about some of the décor pieces you supply.

We have a huge range of products which we install and set up at your event. There is the sweet cart, 4ft light up letters, numbers, a heart and we’ve just added a cross to the range which is perfect for christenings; baby boxes filled with balloons spelling out ABC or BABY, a carousel, Prosecco cart, doughnut wall, postbox, the list goes on. We’ve also got a table top heart shaped wall where you can place shot glasses or cupcakes, a table which spells out the word ONE which is great for celebrating a 1st birthday – you can place the cake on the O and use the glass top as a sweet table; large arched blossom trees, sequin walls, green foliage and flower walls, 6ft, 5ft and 4ft backdrops to suit any colour scheme, candelabras, bell tents for birthday parties, and even a red carpet complete with rope and poles! We’re constantly adding to our collection.

As well as this, we also provide home décor including fresh flower and pampas arrangements, table centrepieces, and we decorate shop fronts, be it with flowers or balloons, for grand openings.

Throughout the festive season, I hold wreath making classes where people can enjoy a drink and mince pies, and spend the afternoon creating beautiful Christmas wreaths. I actually make wreaths for all seasons as many people like to display them all year round.

What has been the most popular theme at events this season?

The jungle/safari theme has definitely been the most popular for christenings, as well as Peter Rabbit which we can create in blue or pink. The moon & clouds theme is beginning to become a favourite with baby showers and gender reveals. We’ve also done Disney’s Encanto for birthday parties which is lovely and bright.

For weddings, it’s been a mixture of fresh and artificial flower centre pieces and the flower/balloon hoop, as well as welcome signs and the Mr & Mrs light up letters on the dance floor.

Baby showers and gender reveal parties first became popular in the US, but over the past decade they’ve developed into quite a trend in the UK too.

Yes, they’ve become so popular and people are going all out. There’s actually a new one now called Sip & See where the couple gathers their nearest and dearest after the birth to sip champagne and meet the baby!

How have trends changed over the years?

I remember years ago, there were no chair covers at venues, LED dance floors or even colour schemes, in fact, thinking back to my own wedding, I had just one balloon as a centrepiece on each table and settled for a blue tablecloth because that’s all the venue had! Now colours are matched with bridesmaid dresses, the ushers’ ties, the flowers; I sometimes have to spray flowers to match the couple’s colour scheme. When it all comes together, it looks so magical.

What themes are you currently exploring?

I really want to do a circus theme for children, and for adults it would have to be casino. I also want to expand the stand-up props to include fairies and butterflies. My husband makes most things for me out of MDF – all I have to do is show him a picture – and then paint them!

Have you had any odd requests?

I haven’t actually; most weddings have been quite traditional, though I did have one where the bride wanted a bit of everything but it all looked really lovely when set up.

Do you work with a customer to suit their budget?

We work with every budget because we appreciate not everyone can afford everything. We’ll offer various options and if they can stretch a bit more that’s up to them, but I must admit, I always throw in that little bit extra!

How far in advance should someone contact you to make a booking?

The light up letters and numbers are really popular, especially with weddings starting to pick up again and people hosting garden parties, so if they’re something you’re considering, get in touch as soon as you set a date for your event to secure a booking. Smaller things like balloons, I can generally get the colours required within a couple of weeks.

Whatever you decide on for your big day, we want you to be happy knowing your venue décor is in good hands.

For unique flowers and décor for your special occasion, get in touch with Athena at Cherished Events on 07879 846 636 or email [email protected]

Website: cherishedevents.co.uk

Facebook: @cherishedevents

Instagram: @cherishedeventsflowers