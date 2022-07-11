At around 1.30am on Tuesday 7 June, someone entered KFC, on the High Street, and took several electrical items from the staff room.

The person in the image was in the area at the time of the incident and could be able to assist officers with their investigation.

If you recognise this person, you can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/45614/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).