UK High Commissioner to Cyprus, Stephen Lillie, said on Monday that his country maintains a consistent policy on the Cyprus problem, assuring of London’s continuous support to efforts for the resumption of the negotiating process for a settlement.

Lillie had a farewell meeting with the House of Representatives President, Annita Demetriou, as his term of office to Cyprus comes to an end. According to a parliament press release, referring to the current developments in the Cyprus problem, Demetriou expressed disappointment over the rejection by the Turkish side of the Confidence Building Measures which Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has proposed.

Moreover, she underlined that the Greek Cypriot side’s steadfast objective is to resume talks with a view to reunite Cyprus in conditions of peace and security, according to the international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Demetriou noted the excellent cooperation between the House of Representatives and the UK High Commission and thanked for Lillie’s substantive contribution to its enhancement during his term of office.

She also referred to the absolutely successful visit of Sir Lindsey Hoyle to Cyprus – the first official visit which a Speaker of the House of Commons paid to the island – last February, underlining the existing prospects and opportunities to continue and further enhance the cooperation between the two countries and their parliaments in fields of mutual interest.

On his part, the British High Commissioner thanked Demetriou for the excellent cooperation with the House of Representatives during his term of office, and expressed satisfaction over the continuous strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the UK and Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.