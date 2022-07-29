It’s great to get out in the fresh air and spend time cooking up a feast. However, barbecues (BBQs) can be dangerous if not handled responsibly, so it’s important to keep safety in mind, especially when kids and pets are involved.

5 ways to stay BBQ safe

Never use a BBQ – including disposables – indoors or on your balcony.Be careful where you position your BBQ – we suggest on level ground, well away from anything flammable like sheds, fences, trees or tents. Don’t use petrol, paraffin or any flammable liquids on your BBQ – firelighters are a much safer option. Carefully supervise children – little ones can all too easily trip and fall, while older children might hurt themselves trying to help. Be pet-aware – dogs (and some cats!) love to snaffle sausages and can cause accidents getting under your feet. To be really safe, keep Fido indoors, or at least out of the immediate vicinity of the BBQ.

Did you know?

BBQs can stay hot for hours, so be really careful moving them. They also give off carbon monoxide fumes for several hours after they go out, so don’t bring them indoors with you.

Want to know more?

Be BBQ safe guideDownload PDF (277kb)