Local organisation BOOST helped 387 Barnet borough’s residents into work during 2021-22, the most people ever achieved in a single year since the project’s launch in 2015, according to the latest figures published.

The Barnet Council-backed employment, benefit advice, skills and wellbeing project which helps Barnet residents, supported 16,300 locals with employment issues, and 9,222 individuals who needed financial help with housing and benefits.

Of the 387 people supported into jobs, a quarter were tenants in Barnet Homes, with five people designated as ‘rough sleepers’ also placed into work.

The organisation has helped support Barnet’s 16 – 25-year-olds into a wide range of careers, apprenticeships, and volunteering roles from IT to recruitment. In the past year, 99 young people signed up to BOOST, with 83 going into employment.

The Leader of Barnet Council, Councillor Barry Rawlings, said: “We’re committed to supporting Barnet residents feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis. I am delighted that so many residents of the borough have been able to find employment through our BOOST scheme. We are proud to be able to help people back into work – whatever their circumstances may be. Come to BOOST, and we will help you find employment.”

BOOST Manager, Lawrence Graham, said: “We initially set a target of helping 300 local Barnet residents into employment, we ended up helping 387. This by far has been the most we have ever achieved in a single year. The outcomes are great but without the range of knowledge and expertise we have across the team, this would never have been possible.

“With success comes higher expectations and this coming year will be another challenging year in many ways as we also have the cost-of-living crisis, but with the added support within the team from all of our Welfare Benefits Advisers and Housing Support Officers, many people will receive the support required to help make a difference. I would like to lastly say that this last year all amazing outcomes are because we have such an amazing team thank you Team BOOST.”

The report highlighted that BOOST’s Housing Support continued to help Barnet residents as they faced coming out of Covid Lockdown and being hit with the cost-of-living crisis. Between January 2021 and March 2022, BOOST supported 83 households with their utility bills and other essential costs such as food through the COVID-19 Winter Grant and Household Support Fund.

Since its launch in 2015, BOOST has helped almost 1,500 residents find employment and now has two additional projects serving the borough.

BOOST teams can help residents:

Improve their CVs and interview techniques, or their health and wellbeingFind job, training, and volunteering opportunitiesWith advice on issues including housing, benefits, and debtThrive in their new jobs once they have found work.They also help residents find job, training and volunteering opportunities and provide advice on issues including housing, benefits, and debt.

BOOST support not only job-ready Barnet residents but all those who are unemployed or want a change in career. This includes rough sleepers, graduates, people with disabilities, those furthest from the job market and those who lack confidence or motivation.

Click here for a full copy of the Boost Annual Report 2021/22