The Met Office has issued a Level 3 warning for hot weather next week, with temperatures predicted to exceed 30° Celsius (86° Fahrenheit) between Monday 11 July and Friday 15 July in the south east of England, including Haringey.

Weather like this is something many people look forward to and go out and enjoy. But it’s worth remembering that sunny spells can pose health risks for some people. It’s important to protect yourself and others from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those, such as young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.

Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense. Before hot weather arrives, it is a good time to think about what you can do to protect yourself and your family and friends from heat. If spending time outdoors remember to take water or other hydrating drinks with you and protect yourself from the sun during the hottest hours of the day, usually between 11:00-15:00.

For some people, especially older people and those with underlying health conditions, the summer heat can bring real health risks. Temperatures indoors can be higher than temperatures outdoors. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, relatives or neighbours need any support.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated. Older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Use cool spaces if going outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you have to go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

During warm weather, going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief. If you are going into open water to cool-down, take care and follow local safety advice.

If you are struggling to cope with the heat indoors, there are a number of agreed indoor Cool Spaces in Haringey as well as shaded outdoor spaces that residents can access for relief from the heat. Find a cool space near you on this interactive map: www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/environment/climate-change/climate-adaptation/cool-spaces (external link)

For more information on how to cope during hot weather please see: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/#risk (external link)

The government has produced an easy read version of the Heatwave plan for England called Keeping healthy when it is really hot (PDF, 1MB), advising on how to stay cool during hot weather (external link)

The Haringey Learning Disabilities Partnership provides information for people with learning disabilities, staff and carers.