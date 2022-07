BACE Holidays provides a huge range of holiday activities with a healthy nutritious meal for children and young people in Barnet! πŸ€Έβ€β™‚οΈβš½οΈπŸŽ­πŸŽ¨ 🎧 🍽

FREE for those eligible for free school meals during term time. πŸ™Œ

Don’t miss out. Book now at

www.barnetyouth.uk/BACE-Holidays