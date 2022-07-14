More than 50 local businesses met with developers and contractors to launch Barnet’s Construction Supply Chain Programme at Barnet Southgate College last week, Thursday 7 July.

As part of the Council’s £1.5m local business support package, the free programme is open to all Barnet-based small businesses in construction and property supply chains such as bricklaying, catering, cleaning, joinery, flooring, roofing, site security.

The programme aims to ensure that local businesses benefit from the huge amount of investment happening in the borough and to help match local suppliers with buyers. It also provides workshops on how to win tenders, meet the buyer events and a peer network to help make new contacts and business opportunities.

It also hopes to help buyers like Barnet Homes, private-sector developers and property service contractors find new, local suppliers.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Leader of Barnet Council, Cllr. Ross Houston, said:

“Barnet is a fast-growing borough with one of the most ambitious regeneration programmes in the country. We’re delivering new, affordable homes as well helping to retrofit our existing housing to make them healthy and energy efficient. This is part of the Council’s ambition to make the borough net zero no later than 2042.

“Barnet is also the home of small, thriving businesses and the best place in outer London for companies to grow. The Construction Supply Chain programme can help ensure that local, independent enterprises benefit from investment in the borough and are directly involved in delivering these projects. If local suppliers can bid for and win more work, they can generate more jobs for residents and support the growth of the Barnet economy.”

Bertie Blundell, Commercial Manager for St George’s Silk Park in West Hendon, said: “It’s vital that local companies are part of the regeneration process and can benefit from investment in the local area.

“And for buyers, it’s a chance to refresh our supply chains, work with local people with local knowhow and potentially reduce a project’s carbon footprint.”Speaking at the event, Syma Kadri, Barnet Council’s Head of Asset Management and Estates Strategy, said: “One of our priorities is to ensure local suppliers continue to connect and stay informed about upcoming procurement opportunities. I would encourage any business interested in working with us to register for this programme and take the opportunity to speak with us directly to explore how we can work together.”

Any trade or service-based business in Barnet which supplies the construction or property maintenance sectors, can register for the programme at www.barnetconstructionsupplychain.net External link.