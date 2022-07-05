After two hyper-dramatic matches, Nick Kyrgios achieved a collected, disciplined victory over Brandon Nakashima to return to Wimbledon’s quarter-finals for the first time since his senior debut in 2014.

The Centre Court was packed with thousands of spectators “looking for another episode of the most unpredictable and compelling show in tennis”, but Kyrgios chose to disappoint but voyeurs and make Australia proud instead.

In a five set performance he scored 79 winners and 35 aces showing his skills and talent while composing himself against potential drama, beating 56th-ranked American Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2 in three hours and 11 minutes.

Putting up a more than decent fight in spite of his shoulder injury that held his speed back in the first two sets, he rose up to take the third and regain his focus and excitement to have come this far only to pump out more winners.

The world, however, will not be seeing the all-Aussie quarter-final between Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur as the World No.19 lost to Chile’s Cristian Garin in a tense fifth-set super tie-break.

Kyrgios will now take on Garin for a chance to reach the semifinal.