To commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the Cyprus Community of Canberra and SEKA ACT organised a church service this morning at St Nicholas church in memory of those who fought and died heroically for freedom and justice in Cyprus!

His Grace the Bishop of Charioupolis Bartholomew officiated the service, attended by HE Mrs Martha Mavrommatis the High Commissioner of Cyprus, HE Mr George Papakostas the Greek Ambassador, the Military Attaché of the Greek Embassy Mr Ioannis Fasianos, Mrs Georgia Alexandrou the president of the Pan-Australian Justice for Cyprus & president of Cyprus Community of Canberra, Mrs Nectaria Volis the president of Justice for Cyprus ACT, MR John Loukadellis the president of the Greek Orthodox Community of Canberra, Mr Kostas Didimiotis representing the Hellenic club and members of the Cyprus & the Greek Communities and Greek associations of Canberra.

At 4:45pm for the first time we took part at the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial where His Grace Bishop Bartholomew layed a wreath for the Orthodox ￼Archdiocese of Australia, Mrs Martha Mavrommatis for the Cyprus High Commission and Mrs Alexandrou for the Pan-Australian Justice for Cyprus.

A very moving ceremony for everyone attended.

Τιμή και δόξα σε όσους θυσίασαν την ζωή τους για την Δημοκρατία και την ελευθερία στην μαρτυρική Κύπρο. Αθάνατοι.

