Detectives investigating the murder of Petru-Sorin Doleanu have arrested a man and issued an appeal to identify a possible witness.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command carried out arrest enquiries on Friday, 15 July, and as a result a 24-year-old man handed himself in to a north London police station. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and released under investigation the following day.

Detectives have today also released an image of a man they would like to speak to. Officers believe he would have witnessed the brutal assault shortly before 21:00hrs on 17 December 2021 near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley. They do not consider him to be a suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, the senior investigating officer from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The past few months have been extremely challenging for Petru-Sorin’s family and friends and his death has understandably been very difficult for them to come to terms with.

“Our investigation continues at pace and, in addition to the arrest, we are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries.

“We have released an image of a significant witness whom we would like to speak to. We believe this man saw the attack and we are keen to speak to him to ensure the person responsible for Petru-Sorin’s murder is brought to justice. Please be assured, you are not in any trouble and your help could ensure a dangerous man is removed from the streets of London and Petru-Sorin’s family get the closure they deserve.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to come forward.”

Just before 21:00hrs on 17 December 2021, Petru-Sorin, 41, was with two friends near the Job Centre in St John’s Road, Wembley. They were approached by an unknown man and there was a fight and

Petru-Sorin was assaulted.

Shortly before 11:00hrs the next day, 18 December, Petru-Sorin became unwell and so his friends called the London Ambulance Service.

After being told that he had been punched in the head during an altercation the previous day, paramedics alerted the police.

Petru-Sorin was taken to hospital and was found to have a suffered a significant brain injury. He remained in hospital until the evening of 29 March when he sadly died.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has other information about the incident, should call police on 020 8358 0300 or 101, giving the reference 2254/18dec.

Information can also be provided 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.