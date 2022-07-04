Arnos Grove station car park is expected to close permanently in early November 2022. We will confirm the exact date by email as soon as possible.

While the general parking will be removed, we have ensured that all Blue Badge car park spaces will be retained.

The station itself will remain accessible by multiple bus routes, and can be reached on foot or by bike for a more sustainable way to travel. You will be able to find out more information on alternative options on our website or by downloading the TfL Go app.

Once the closure date is confirmed, all season ticket holders will be able to apply for a refund directly from NCP.

This is part of our proposal to deliver 162 new homes in Enfield, including 40% affordable housing, while encouraging people to travel more sustainably.

You can find out more information about the closure by visiting our website or contacting customer services on 0343 222 1234 (charges may apply).

