It is with great joy that His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain would like to announce that this historic Archdiocese, a proud Eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, is in the process of establishing additional Ukrainian Orthodox parishes throughout the United Kingdom.

Currently, the Rev. Fr. Myroslav Pushkaruk, a canonical clergyman serving the Archdiocese, is celebrating Sacred Services at the Archdiocesan Chapel of the Annunciation (5 Craven Hill, W2 3EN) on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM, as well as traveling throughout the United Kingdom offering spiritual, pastoral, and material support to the Ukrainian Orthodox faithful.

Details concerning new parish locations will be soon announced. It is important to note, that, each Ukrainian Orthodox parish will preserve its identity, customs, language, calendar, and traditions, while simultaneously being part of the culturally diverse family of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and in particular, of its local Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

As an Archdiocese of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Mother Church Constantinople and Mother Church of the Kyivan-Rus, which recently granted Autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, we will continue to support and assist, as well as increase the pastoral ministries for the Ukrainian Orthodox people in the United Kingdom.

For more information, contact Rev. Fr. Myroslav Pushkaruk by email: [email protected]