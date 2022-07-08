Officers investigating a fatal collision in Haringey are appealing for the public’s help.

The incident happened at around 00:30hrs on Sunday, 26 June, when a van was in collision with a pedestrian in Northumberland Park near the junction with Trulock Road, N17.

The pedestrian, Derek Anthony Kernan, who was aged 62 and from Haringey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derek was originally from Dublin and his family have paid tribute saying Derek was, “very outgoing, likeable with a good sense of humour and liked to help the elderly where possible”.

The van did not stop at the scene, but officers found it and the driver a short distance away.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for casing death by dangerous driving; he has been bailed to a date in late July.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the collision

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan, of the SCIU, said: “We really need the public’s help to understand the circumstances of Mr Kernan’s death. We know there were other cars near the scene and we need those drivers to come forward. In particular we desperately want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has dash-cam footage.

“It does not matter whether or not you recorded the collision, you may have footage of the run up to the collision or the immediate aftermath. Your information could be vital in helping both the police and Mr Kernan’s family to understand what happened, so please call if you can help.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or contact

via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 266/26Jun.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.