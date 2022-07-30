Posted on

Cypriot, Nicosia-based, APOEL FC, has made it to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League after defeating with 2-0 Bulgarian team, Botev Plovdiv, in the second leg of the second qualifying round.

The first leg in Sofia a week ago ended in a 0-0 draw.

For the first leg of the third qualifying round, APOEL will face Kyzylzhar Kazakhstan, first as a home team. The first and second leg matches are scheduled for August 4 and 11 respectively.

Meanwhile, Limassol-based Aris FC, was defeated with 3-0 in the second leg of the second qualifying round in the match with Neftci Baku, in Azerbaijan, and was thus eliminated from the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

