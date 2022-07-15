Cypriot stars Anna Vissi and Konstantinos Christoforou excited fans earlier this week by announcing they will be performing together at NOTES Live in Limassol, Cyprus, from September.

The duo promise a passionate and energetic music program in one of the island’s most popular night spots.

NOTES Live opened its doors in 1993, with the goal of hosting and promoting high quality music events. It quickly catapulted to the top of the list of music venues in Cyprus.

Guests have included major figures from the Greek music scene. Konstantinos last performed at the club with Despina Vandi and is ready to create many more memorable nights with the ultimate queen of Greek music, Anna Vissi.