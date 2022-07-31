AKEL on the Resolution of the UN Security Council extending the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)

29 July 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The UN Security Council Resolution 2646(2022) does not differ substantially from the resolution adopted last January. The resolution renews the mandate of UNFICYP, which we obviously welcome.



In today’s conditions where Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side are insisting on a two state solution, it is particularly important to reaffirm the agreed basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem with an explicit reference to Resolution 1251 (1999), which provides for a single sovereignty, a single international personality and a single citizenship within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as defined in the relevant resolutions of the UN.

The reiteration of the previous wording on Varosha, together with the expression of disappointment with the fact that the recent Turkish actions are not in line with the previous call issued for an immediate restoration of the status quo, also represents a positive development.

At the same time, the fact that the Turkish insistence on a two state solution, which was just recently reiterated in Tatar’s letter addressed to the UN Secretary General, is not denounced in explicit terms generates concern. Instead, there is once again reference to finding a common ground when this in fact does exist, which is none other than the Resolutions of the Security Council, the agreed basis, the Guterres Framework and the convergences that have been recorded so far, as the Secretary General of the UN himself has been repeating for years. As far as the Confidence Building Measures (CBM’s) are concerned, in the invocation of the need for further engagement of the sides, there is no reference whatsoever to the CBM’s that are being proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, which must be a source of reflection.

At the same time, we must point out that the references made in relation to the actions of the sides within the buffer zone appear even more pronounced and condemnatory, reinforcing the concerns we as AKEL had expressed. The repetition of the pressing call for the respect for international law in the management of asylum seekers and refugees is also indicative.

Most worryingly, at a time when Turkey and Tatar are stepping up the rhetoric for a two state solution, the responsibility for the stalemate (on the Cyprus problem) is being assigned on both sides. We will not tire of reiterating that what is at long last needed are correct assessments, as we were warning about in relation to Varosha when certain forces and circles were talking about communication tricks, but also the assumption of convincing initiatives, with a clear and practical commitment that the Greek Cypriot side is ready to start the negotiation from the point where the talks had remained in 2017. The proven failed policies pursued by President Anastasiades with the full cover provided by Averof Neophytou and DISY party not only do not contribute towards breaking the deadlock, but permit Turkey to continue its machinations unobstructed towards the permanent partition of Cyprus.

Today’s international and domestic conditions prove that the proposal that had been submitted by AKEL since December 2020 and was rejected outright by Mr. Anastasiades is rendered more pressing than ever.

