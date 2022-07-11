Today marks the 11th anniversary of the deadly explosion of 11th July 2011 at the naval base “Evangelos Florakis” in Mari. AKEL commemorates the memory of the thirteen men of the National Guard, Fire Brigade and Disaster response unit (EMAK) who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The explosion in Mari is a constant reminder to society, the state authorities and security forces of the need to make the protection of the lives and safety of the personnel serving our homeland an absolute priority. The State is charged with the responsibility to guarantee that similar tragedies will not be repeated and that we will never again mourn victims.