England’s Matt Walls was involved in an accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

Teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches Weightlifting gold for India

Lalrinnunga lifted a record 140kg in the snatch before a further 160kg in the clean and jerk to set a Commonwealth target of 300kg

Team England celebrated triple gold medal success in Triathlon on Sunday.

Georgia Taylor-Brown brought England home in the mixed team relay after Katie Crowhurst and David Ellis won women’s and men’s PTVI gold.

The England team, led out by men’s gold medallist Alex Yee, finished 46 seconds ahead of Wales with Australia coming home to take bronze.

Australia’s Georgia Godwin won gold in the women’s all-around final, with English teenager Ondine Achampong continuing her superb Games by taking silver.

The bronze medal went to Canada’s Emma Spence as local favourite Alice Kinsella endured huge disappointment, with a fall off the beam meaning she finished just outside the medals.