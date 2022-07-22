TRAFFORD MV -V- CYPRUS EXILES

Calling all Cyprus Rugby fans

The Cyprus Exiles face Trafford MV on Saturday 13 August in a pre-season friendly in Manchester, England. The match is part of an all day family event starting at 11:30, during which the MV Ladies will be playing Winnington Park at 13:00, followed by Trafford MV v Cyprus Exiles kicking off at 15:00 (BST). There will also be a traditional Greek BBQ, live music and a raffle.

Not only do many of our fans live in the UK, but lots of our fans based in Cyprus and other parts of the world travel to the UK during the summer, so if you’re in or near Manchester on 13 August, go and cheer the boys and enjoy a fun day out!

Tickets are just £5 and under 16s go free – click here to buy tickets online and find out more about the event.

Don’t forget to tag us in your social media posts and use #MightyMouflons #CyprusRugby.

Ela Mighty Mouflons!

All times are in UK time (BST)

MORE INFO & MATCH TICKETS