The 9-month memorial service of our beloved and dearly missed Protopresbyter Andreas Hadjisavvis will take place on Sunday 10th July 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. We invite all those who honor his memory to attend.

His wife Presbytera Maria, children and grandchildren.

 

Το 9μηνο μνημόσυνο του πολυαγαπημένου Πρωτοπρεσβύτερου Ανδρέα Χατζησαββή θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 10  Ιουλίου 2022 στην Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY και καλούμε όλους  όσους τιμούν την μνήμη του όπως  παρευρεθούν. Σύζυγος πρεσβυτέρα Μαρία, παιδιά και εγγόνια.

