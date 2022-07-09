The 9-month memorial service of our beloved and dearly missed Protopresbyter Andreas Hadjisavvis will take place on Sunday 10th July 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. We invite all those who honor his memory to attend.

His wife Presbytera Maria, children and grandchildren.

Το 9μηνο μνημόσυνο του πολυαγαπημένου Πρωτοπρεσβύτερου Ανδρέα Χατζησαββή θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 10 Ιουλίου 2022 στην Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY και καλούμε όλους όσους τιμούν την μνήμη του όπως παρευρεθούν. Σύζυγος πρεσβυτέρα Μαρία, παιδιά και εγγόνια.