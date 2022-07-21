The ACTORS THEATRE presents:
A Cypriot evening With Greek songs, music, & Poetry
At Theatro Technis
Address: 26 Crowndale Rd, London NW1 1TT
Phone: 020 7387 6617
FRIDAY 22nd JULY 2022
Starting at 7:30p.m.
Greek songs with: Giorgos Yerasimos and friends
Poetry with Panos Savvides & Vasilis Panayis
Film Screening
The short film LOVE ABOVE ALL
By Vasilis Panayis
Vasilis & Aydin say goodnight, July 1974 in Cyprus, and they meet again in London after 45 years.
Starring: Kat Neocleous, Lee Michaels, Barish Balikdjioglu, Shadiye Balikdjioglu, Osman Balikdjioglu, Tina Euri, Fivos Alexandrou, Katerina Barotsaki, Vasilis Panayis.
MUSIC BY DR STALO GEORGIOU
FREE ENTRY
For more information please call: 07956903 827
