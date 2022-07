Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said today in a written statement, that during a routine check-up on Tuesday morning the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, was diagnosed positive for the coronavirus disease.

Pelekanos said that in line with the health protocols, the President will abstain from his duties for the day, expressing his deep regret for this.

The Spokesman also says that the President has mild symptoms and his health is considered to be very good.