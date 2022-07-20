Maroulla Demetriou

(from Limnia Ammochostou, Cyprus)

03. 02. 1937 – 06.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, yiayia and sister Maroulla Demetriou who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th July 2022 at the age of 85. Maroulla was known for her love and kindness to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She leaves behind her husband Andreas, sons Demetrios and Menicos, her daughter Paraskevou, daughter-in-law’s Georgia and Yumiko, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren Elena, Leon, Panayotis, and brother Ioannis.The funeral service will take place on Friday 29th July at 10.30am in St Mary’s Greek Orthodox church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB followed by the burial at 12pm, New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Instead of flowers the family kindly ask for donations to Cancer Research UK, there will also be a donation box at the church.

Μαρούλλα Δημητρίου

(από Λιμνιά Αμμοχώστου Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, Γιαγιάς και αδελφής Μαρούλλας Δημητρίου που έφυγε ειρηνικά την Τετάρτη 6 Ιουλίου 2022 σε ηλικία 85 ετών. Η Μαρούλλα ήταν γνωστή για την αγάπη και την καλοσύνη της προς την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα είναι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγο της Ανδρέα, γιους Δημήτριο και Μένικο, κόρη Παρασκευού, νύφες Γεωργία και Yumiko, γαμπρό Ανδρέα, εγγόνια Έλενα, Λέων, Παναγιώτη και αδελφό Ιωάννη. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 29 Ιουλίου στις 10.30 π.μ. στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στις

12 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά δωρεές στο Cancer Research UK, θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί δωρεών στην εκκλησία.



Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family