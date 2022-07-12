KOPA’s first veterans 7 a side competition was held at Trent Park on Sunday 10th July was a great success with many old friends and legends from over the years making up teams from Omonia London, Komi Kebir, KLN and Pantel.

KLN led by Mario Michael (Verve) won all their games with excellent performances from ’Kiko’ and Panos Papa-Michael in goal.

The competition was played in great spirit and despite the soaring temperatures the standard of football was very good. Everyone enjoyed seeing teammates and opponents from the past.

Cos Fernandez and George Yerosimou refereed the games, themselves KOPA legends.

Well done to the four clubs and players today.

Player of the Tournament was voted as Panos Papa- Michael.

A donation from entry fees during the season will be made to a charity chosen by the teams.

KOPA are looking to extend this competition to a regular feature. Any teams or ex KOPA players interested in joining us, please email [email protected] or contact Kypros Kyprianou, Jack Markou or Mario Michael (Komi) in good time for September’s fixture. Will confirm full details soon.