Stelios Philanthropic Foundation congratulates 11 selected young people on their outstanding achievements from On the Water outreach programme sponsored by the Foundation and run by the Sea Cadets at Royal Docks London

July 1, 2022

On Tuesday 28 June, Richard Shackleton Director of Communications for Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and Tracy Ghori UK Coordinator of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation were delighted to attend an evening to celebrate the achievements of 11 young people who had been selected from 500 participants of ‘On the Water’ programme 2021.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation are generously support two major Sea Cadets projects benefitting both cadets and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the wider community. The purchase of 6 RS21 keelboats enabling cadets to take their sailing training to a whole new level and a lead sponsor on the exciting On The Water project engaging with hard-to-reach children and young people through opportunities to learn water based sports. These activities are offered free of charge and targeted to both areas and communities that are seen as ‘hard to reach’ by youth work in general, and maritime youth work in particular.

Martin Coles CEO of MSSC started the proceedings by getting some reactions from the young people in attendance and talked about the highlights of the On the Water initiative. Richard Shackleton spoke on behalf of Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and congratulated the award winners and Sea Cadets for this excellent initiative.

Captain Neil Downing, Captain of the Sea Cadets and Commander James Nisbet London Area Officer were also in attendance.

“The enthusiasm with which the children talked about their participation last year as if it was yesterday was brilliant (as was the comments from their parents/carers), confirming how much of an impression the experience had made for them. The value of the Awards Evening for these young people, giving recognition for what they had achieved was wonderful. Thank you to Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and everyone at Stelios Philanthropic Foundation for sharing our belief in our On the Water outreach programme. We continue to be really excited about the impact of this project and the growing high demand we are experiencing from our target cohorts. As we finalise preparations for this summer’s programme in London, Birmingham and Liverpool, the seed funding support from the Foundation as lead sponsor has again enabled us to secure full funding for this year, meaning we are able to put all our energies into delivery of what promises to be a bumper year.” Martin Coles CEO MSSC

