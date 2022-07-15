2022 marks 20 years since NEPOMAK UK, the representative organisation for young UK Cypriots was founded. They are immensely proud of the work carried out in the past two decades, connecting the Cypriot youth in our region, as well as with their roots and their homeland during our summer programmes and the conferences the diaspora in Nicosia.

Regrouping after two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, NEPOMAK UK’s newly elected Executive Committee agreed a series of events to mark and celebrate our 20th year running, including a formal celebration with a representative of the Republic of Cyprus government as their guest of honour.

They were delighted that the Foreign Affairs Minister of Cyprus, His Excellency Mr Ioannis Kasoulides, joined them on July 14th for a reception at the renovated premises of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, to honour and celebrate this milestone with several other members of our community.