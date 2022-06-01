We’re looking for the views of residents, businesses, parents and school staff on proposals for six new School Streets in the borough.
A ‘School Street’ is an area transformed into a pedestrian and cycling zone operating Monday to Friday during the school term, during set times at drop-off and pick-up times.
School Streets aim to ensure the safety of students as they arrive to and leave school; improve the air quality near the school, and encourage more young people to walk and cycle to school.
You can share your views with us in three ways:
By email: [email protected]
By post: Healthy Streets, Enfield Council, Silver Street EN1 3XA.
By completing a survey: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/SchoolStreets
Please include the reference TG1500.
The closing date for all comments and objections is Sunday 19 June at 23:59.
