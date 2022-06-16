Photoulla Andreous

(from Kalopsida, Cyprus)

02.07.1943 – 11.06.2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Photoulla Andreous, on Saturday 11th June 2022. Photoulla leaves behind her beloved husband Prodromos, three children Androulla, Elias, Koulla, sons-in-law Savva and Frank, daughter-in-law Stella, 6 grandchildren Nicholas, Prodromos, Fodis, Mikey, Emilio, Melissa and great grandchild Zack. Photoulla was such a loving, warm hearted, caring, kind and understanding soul but above all she was courageous, she fought and fought and fought. She was our rock and the glue to our entire family. She was a true warrior!!! We shall love and remember you for ever…. never to be

forgotten. Details of the funeral will be announced soon.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family