Ourania Demetri

(from Tavrou, Karpasia)

With a heavy heart and great sadness, we announce the death of our beloved mother, Ourania Demetri who returned to God on, 8th June 2022, aged 92. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. Sadly, she lost her first-born son Peter and his wife Soulla, but leaves her children, Helen, Andrew, Maria, George, and Anna. As a grandmother she leaves, Patrick, Anna, Christopher, Ourania, Nicholas, Andrew, Alexander, Jessica, Chloe, and Angela. As a great-grandmother, she leaves Arabella and Max. As an adored mother-in-law, she leaves Peter and Claudia. Our mother was a shining beacon of light and love guiding us throughout our lives. This will live on in our hearts and precious memories. She was with us through the laughter and the tears, always supportive, loving and kind. The funeral date is on 1st July 2022, at 12.30 pm, at St John the Baptist Church, Wightman Road, Haringey N8 0LY. She will be laid to rest at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1 EZ, at 2.30 pm. The wake will be held at the cemetery. Flowers must be sent by 9am on the day to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG.

﻿Ουρανία Δημήτρη

﻿(από την Ταύρου, Καρπασίας)﻿﻿

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη, ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, Ουρανίας Δημητρή, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 8 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 92 ετών. Ήταν μια υπέροχη μητέρα, γιαγιά, προγιαγιά και πεθερά, η οποία βίωσε τον ανείπωτο χαμό του πρωτότοκου γιού της Πέτρου και της συζύγου του Σούλας. Αφήνει πίσω τα υπόλοιπα παιδιά της: Ελένη, Ανδρέα, Μαρία, Γιώργο & Άννα, τα εγγόνια: Πάτρικ, Άννα, Κρίστοφερ, Ουρανία, Νικόλα, Άντριου, Αλέξανδρο, Τζέσικα, Κλόη και Άντζελα, τα δισέγγονά της Αραμπέλα & Μαξ, καθώς και τη λατρεμένη πεθερά του Πίτερ και της Κλαούντια. Η μητέρα μας ήταν ένας λαμπερός φάρος φωτός και αγάπης που μας καθοδηγούσε σε όλη μας τη ζωή. Αυτό θα ζει στις καρδιές μας και στις πολύτιμες αναμνήσεις μας. Ήταν μαζί μας στα γέλια και στα δάκρυα, πάντα υποστηρικτική, στοργική και ευγενική. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την 1η Ιουλίου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του

Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Haringey, N8 0LY. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ, στις 2.30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Λουλούδια μπορούν να αποσταλούν έως τις 9πμ της ημέρας της κηδείας στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

