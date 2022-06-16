It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my beloved brother Lefteris Ioannis, also known as Lefty, who passed away on Tuesday, May 24th, at the age of 64. He was always a smiling and kind man with a big heart. He leaves behind his only brother Stavros, relatives, and friends. His funeral will be held on Monday, June 20th, at 12.30pm, at St. John the Baptist Church, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, and burial at New Southgate Cemetery, at 2.30pm, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. If you wish, instead of flowers, please contribute to the box in the church with all proceeds going to the Royal Free Hospital Kidney Patients Association

Λευτέρης Ιωάννου (Lefty)

(από Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

28.01.1958 – 24.05.2022

﻿ Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνω τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μου αδερφού Λεύτερη Ιωάννου, γνωστός επίσης ως Lefty, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 24 Μάιου, σε ηλικία 64 ετών. Ήταν πάντα ένα χαμογελαστός και ευγενικός άνθρωπος με μεγάλη καρδιά. Αφήνει πίσω τον μοναδικό του αδερφό Σταυρό, λοιπούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 20 Ιουνίου 2022, στις 12.30μμ, στην εκκλησιά του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστού, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, στις 2.30μμ, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Αν επιθυμείτε, αντί για λουλούδια, παρακαλώ να συνεισφέρετε στο κουτί που θα βρίσκεται στην εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο Royal Free Hospital Kidney Patients Association.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

