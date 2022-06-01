Mrs Koulla Collard

(from Cyprus)

It is with deepest sadness and of heaviest hearts that weannounce the passing of our beautiful Mother, Wife and Yiayia. Kyria Koulla passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th May 2022, to join her beloved husband Stanley, who passed away 12th April 2020. They leave behind their children Christopher and Despoulla (Daisy), daughter-in-law Loria and their grandchildren Michael, Alexia and Sophia. Kyria Koulla was a woman with a huge heart, her home always opened for everyone. Very proud of her children and grandchildren and the people they became. Deeply religious, she played a large part in the establishment of St Catherine’s Greek Church in Whetstone, you would find her in her usual seat and my father standing behind the candles. Stanley & Koulla can now hold hands and walk in heaven, looking down on us with love. The Funeral will take place on Wednesday the 8th of June 2022. The funeral procession will start from Kyria Koulla’s home 150 Oakleigh Road North, London N20 0UL, then onto the Greek Orthodox church of St Catherine, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL for 1pm. After the church service, the procession will continue to the Islington & Camden Cemetery, High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG, where Kyria Koulla will be laid to rest with her husband, Stanley. We would like to invite you all for a celebration of our Mother & Father’s life at the Greek Brotherhood, Britannia Centre, Britannia Road, North Finchley, London, N12 9RU from 3.30pm. Flowers to be delivered to 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green N22 by 9.30 on the 8th June 2022. For Donations, there will be boxes for the British Heart Foundation.

Κυρία Κούλα Κολλάρ

(απο την Κυπρο)

Με βαθιά θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της όμορφης μητέρας, συζύγου και γιαγιάς μας. Η Κυρία Κούλα απεβίωσε ειρηνικά την Πέμπτη 12 Μαΐου 2022 για να βρεθεί με τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Stanley, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 12 Απριλίου 2020. Αφήνουν πίσω τα παιδιά τους Χριστόφορο και Δέσπουλλα (Νταίζυ), τη νύφη Loria και τα εγγόνια τους Michael, Alexia και Sophia. Η Κυρία Κούλλα ήταν μια γυναίκα με τεράστια καρδιά, το σπίτι της πάντα ήταν ανοιχτό για όλους. Πολύ περήφανη για τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια της και τους ανθρώπους που εξελίχθηκαν. Βαθιά θρησκευόμενη, έπαιξε μεγάλο ρόλο στην ίδρυση της Ελληνικής Εκκλησίας της Αγίας Αικατερίνης στο Whetstone, θα τη βρίσκατε στη συνηθισμένη της θέση και τον πατέρα μου να στέκεται πίσω από τα κεριά. Ο Stanley και η Κούλα μπορούν πλέον να πιαστούν χέρι-χέρι και να περπατήσουν στον παράδεισο, κοιτώντας μας από ψηλά με αγάπη. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 8 Ιουνίου 2022. Η νεκρώσιμη ακολουθία θα ξεκινήσει από το σπίτι της Κυρίας Κούλα 150 Oakleigh Road North, London N20 0UL, στη συνέχεια στην ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, Λονδίνο N20 0NL από την 13:00μμ. Μετά τη λειτουργία, θα συνεχίσουν προς το Islington & Camden Cemetery, High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG, όπου η Κυρία Κούλλα θα αναπαυθεί με τον σύζυγό της, Stanley. Θα θέλαμε να σας προσκαλέσουμε όλους να τιμήσετε την ζωή της μητέρας και του πατέρα μας στο Greek Brotherhood, Britannia Centre, Britannia Road, North Finchley, Λονδίνο, N12 9RU από τις 3.30 μ.μ. Τα λουλούδια θα παραδοθούν στο 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green N22 έως τις 9.30πμ, στις 8 Ιουνίου 2022. Για δωρεές, θα υπάρχουν κουτιά για το British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family