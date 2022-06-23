Haroulla Georgiou Demetriou

(from Miliou, Paphos, Cyprus)

15.01.1935 – 30.05.2022

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother Haroulla Georgiou Demetriou who passed away on Monday 30th May 2022 and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband Georgios, three sons: Yiannaki, Kyriaco, Mario with daughter-in-laws: Sophia, Nataliya and Christine. She also leaves eight grandchildren with their partners and three young great grandchildren. Haroulla was born in Miliou, a small village in Paphos, on 15th January 1935 and died aged 87. She was loved by not only her family but many friends, for she was a warm loving, caring, always happy and undemanding woman. She was a religious lady and proud of her family, particularly the younger grand and great grandchildren which gave her great joy and love. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th June 2022, 12:30pm, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY and the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, St Sophia section,Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1EZ, at 14:30pm. After the burial ceremony a final traditional consolation (parigoria) will be held at the cemetery near her final resting place.

All flowers please send to the Demetriou and English Funeral

Director, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London

N22 8NG. The charities below are chosen for those who prefer to give a donation rather than flowers:

– Great Ormond Street Hospital

– St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

Χαρούλα Γεωργίου Δημητρίου

(από την Μηλιού, Πάφος, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, συζύγου, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιάς Χαρούλας

Γεωργίου Δημητρίου, η οποία απεβίωσε τη Δευτέρα 30 Μαΐου 2022 σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Γεώργιο, τρεις γιους: Γιαννάκη, Κυριάκο & Μάριο και

τις νύμφες της: Σοφία, Ναταλία & Κριστίν, οκτώ εγγόνια με τους/τις συντρόφους τους, καθώς και τρία μικρά δισέγγονα. Η Χαρούλα γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Μηλιού, ένα μικρό χωριό στην επαρχία Πάφου, στις 15 Ιανουαρίου 1935. Ευτύχησε να αγαπηθεί όχι μόνο από την οικογένειά της, αλλά και από πολλούς φίλους, γιατί ήταν μια στοργική σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά, γεμάτη θετική ενέργεια, που πάντοτε έβαζε τον συνάνθρωπό της πάνω από το ‘εγώ’ της. Μια θρησκευόμενη κυρία που ήταν πάντα περήφανη για την οικογένειά της.Ιδιαίτερα για τα εγγόνια και τα δισέγγονά της, που της χάρισαν χαρά και αγάπη.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 28 Ιουνίου, στις 12:30μμ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, St Sophia section, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1EZ, στις 14:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο κοντά στον τόπο ανάπαυσής της. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Γραφείο Κηδειών Demetriou &

English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. Οι

παρακάτω φιλανθρωπικές οργανώσεις προτείνονται

για εισφορές αντί λουλουδιών:

– Νοσοκομείο του Great Ormond Street

– Ιερός Ναός Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

